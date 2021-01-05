In 2021, it is better to invest in euros, as the recovery of the European economy is showing positive dynamics. About this in a conversation with RIA News said Mikhail Zeltser, an expert on the stock market of the BCS World of Investments company.

According to him, the European economy will grow faster than the US economy. “Thus, the euro in the first half of 2021 may strengthen against the dollar to 1.3. This suggests that keeping a part of funds in foreign currency may be more preferable in euros, ”the specialist explained.

In addition, the yuan, yen and rupee may be of interest, Zeltser noted. However, he called these currencies exotic for Russians. According to the expert, the ruble is also promising. This year, it can strengthen at around 70 rubles per dollar and 85 per euro. However, this requires certain conditions: the price of a barrel of Brent oil is above 50 rubles, as well as a decrease in the pressure of sanctions from the United States and Europe, Zeltser said.

Earlier, Artem Tuzov, executive director of the capital market department of the investment company Univer Capital, warned Russians against selling foreign currency at the present time. He stressed that selling dollars and euros is at the peak of their value.