Persona 5 Royal is Metacritic’s Best PC Game of 2022

The rating aggregator from journalists and users Metacritic has named the best PC games of 2022. The list is available at site sites.

The top 40 games were compiled based on the reviews of journalists. In first place was Persona 5 Royal, which has a rating of 95 points. The computer version of the title was released in the fall – the authors noted that Persona 5 Royal is pleasant to play on PC and Steam Deck with high graphics settings. Elden Ring and Dwarf Fortress placed second and third with 94 and 93 points, respectively.

The top ten also includes God of War, Chained Echoes, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Delxue, Neon White, The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero, NORCO and Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

The list of the best games according to the Metacritic aggregator also included Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Vampire Survivors, Total War: Warhammer III, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Gordian Quest and others. Rounding out the top 40 was Never Awake with a score of 84 out of 100.

In mid-December, Metacritic named the worst games of the past year. Postal 4: No Regerts took the first place in the anti-rating, which received a score of 30 points out of 100.