Hades is the SXSW Gaming Awards’ Best Game of 2020. Recording of the online broadcast of the award is available at Youtube-channel IGN.

According to the organizers of the award, the video game from the studio Supergiant Games demonstrates excellence on other releases of the past year. The title was also praised for its “distinct gameplay” and dominance over similar games on all major platforms. Also available on PC, macOS and Nintendo Switch, Hades has been honored with the Best Game Design Award. Indie Game of the Year was named Deep Rock Galactic, Board Game The Search for Planet X, and the Best VR Game award went to Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx.

According to developers and publishers, the award for excellence in animation, art and visual effects went to Ghost of Tsushima. Released this summer, The Last of Us Part II was noted as the game with the best storyline and dialogue. The shooter DOOM Eternal was named the game with the brightest and most impressive sound. The Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award went to the PlayStation-exclusive sandbox game Dreams.

In 2021, 43 nominees were nominated for the SXSW Awards in 12 different categories. The winners were selected through peer review by developers and publishers and open voting.

The SXSW Gaming Awards have been held during the annual South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival since 2014. Last time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, an exclusive for Nintendo consoles, was named Game of the Year.

In January, Metacritic, an aggregator of ratings from journalists and users, named its top games in 2020. The Last of Us Part II was recognized as the best title with a rating of more than 10 thousand points. Ghost of Tsushima is in second place with 2,000 points, Cyberpunk 2077, with about 1,700 points, is in third place.