Saturn Awards announces 2022 winners

The Saturn Awards, presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, announced in its Twitter-account list of 2022 winners.

The best sci-fi film was “No” and the best fantasy was “Everything, Everywhere”. Spider-Man: No Way Home won the comic book title. In the nomination “Best Horror Film” “Black Phone” was awarded, in the category of thrillers – “Nightmare Alley”. “Clone” was declared the best independent picture. RRR took the lead in the Best International Film category, while Marseille, the Shell in the Shoes won among animated films.

Batman director Matt Reeves won the best director award. Among the best young actors, Amber Midthunder was noted, who played the role of Naru in the movie “Prey”.

There were also awards for the best series. The best superhero show was The Boys, and the best fantasy show was Loki. Among the horror series, Stranger Things won. Star Trek: Stranger New Worlds was awarded the top science fiction series.