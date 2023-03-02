“Compare”: Moscow and St. Petersburg topped the list of the best cities in Russia for living

The Russians were named the best cities for life – the rating was headed by Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad. The list was compiled by experts from the Sravni financial marketplace, the material is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

Analysts took into account the ratio of the cost of an apartment to wages in selected cities, crime rates, population density, air pollution and average life expectancy. Moscow is distinguished by comfortable living and developed infrastructure. The index of the ratio of the cost of an apartment to the salary in the capital is high, but other indicators compensate for this factor. Due to the introduction of public electric transport and large-scale landscaping, the city has improved the environment, and against the backdrop of changes in the healthcare system, an increase in life expectancy.

In St. Petersburg, which occupied the second line of the top, the index of the ratio of the cost of an apartment to wages turned out to be lower than in Moscow. At the same time, the northern capital also has a lot of green spaces, thanks to which the air quality is at a high level. Nevertheless, the crime rate is higher here, and life expectancy is shorter. Kaliningrad closed the top three: it is easier for residents of this city to save up for housing, life expectancy and air quality are average for Russia, and the crime rate is low.

Tyumen and Sochi also entered the top five most comfortable cities for living. Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar and Novosibirsk were in the top ten.

Earlier, the Russians told where they dream of living in retirement. The majority of poll participants (23 percent) voted for Sochi, 18 percent for St. Petersburg, and 17 percent for Anapa.