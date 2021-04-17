Pixar’s Soul won the Annie Awards for Best Animated Film, says website awards.

The award was also claimed for the cartoon Forward (2019), the Netflix animation The Willoughby Family (2020) and DreamWorks Animation projects The Croods Housewarming (2020). In February this year, Soul, directed by Peter Docter and Kemp Paeurs, won a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature.

The cartoon was released in the Russian box office on January 21. In the center of the plot is the story of the existential adventures of a New York jazzman and his soul. Since October last year, the tape has grossed more than $ 117 million worldwide.

Previously, the American Film Insntitute (AFI) named the best films of 2020. The list of the best films of 2020 includes “Five of the same blood” by Spike Lee, “Judas and the Black Messiah” by Shaki King, “Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues” by George Wolf, “Munk” by David Fincher, “Minari” by Lee Isaac Chun, “Earth Nomads ”by Chloe Zhao,“ One Night in Miami ”by Regina King, Disney cartoon from Pete Docter“ Soul ”,“ Sound of Metal ”by Darius Marder and“ Trial of the Chicago Seven ”by Aaron Sorkin.