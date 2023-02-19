Ballet coach Akulina Bakhturina called the best exercises for weight loss

Ballet coach Akulina Bakhturina named the best ballet exercises for weight loss. This is reported Marie Claire.

The first exercise Bakhturina advised to stretch the legs. In this case, you need to tighten the muscles of the thighs, tighten the kneecaps, stretch the muscles of the legs and pull the feet towards you with force. Then make a rise on the half-toes, which will help strengthen the muscles of the feet and legs. The third exercise will be plie, in which the heels are brought together and the socks are spread apart.

Further, the coach advised to perform por-de-bra – a movement with the hands, in which you need to hold the watermelon at waist level, raising your elbows and lowering your shoulders. This is followed by a corner in which a person sits on the buttocks, holds his hands above his head and tries to tear his legs off the floor and fix in this position for as long as possible.

