Watching adult movies together with a partner helps create a more sensual and intimate relationship in a couple, says sexologist Rhiannon John. On the possible benefits of pornography, she told Mashable edition.

The specialist noted that adult films or the exchange of pornographic videos in messages strengthens the bond between partners. In her opinion, this is due to the emerging feeling of the highest degree of trust and the lack of boundaries that exist when communicating with other people. In addition, she called the time spent watching pornography together suitable for discussing juicy topics that are difficult to talk about in other settings.

Couples can learn more about what turns their partner on and properly communicate their needs. This leads to a more satisfying and fulfilling sexual connection. Rhiannon Johnsexologist

Related materials:

The only restriction that the sexologist warned about is that you can not turn on pornography in the bedroom without warning or send messages of the corresponding content to the partner. John suggested discussing it together first and making sure both were positive about the idea. In her opinion, it is better to start such a conversation when the partner is relaxed and not busy with other things.

Earlier, urologist, sexologist Alexander Lubennikov spoke about the causes of male hyperactivity in sex. In his opinion, in some cases, increased interest in sex arises from stress.