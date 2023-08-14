Today, one-room apartments in the secondary market in Russia are sold in 50–54 days, two-room apartments in 58–61 days, and three-room apartments in 73–75 days, Domclick analysts found out. They studied ads and mortgage deals and found out how the terms for the sale of apartments have changed since 2022.

“Although the new values ​​are higher than in the second half of 2022, the situation on the secondary market is now much more favorable. The influx of new lots has normalized (the supply varies in the range of 750-800 thousand ads), consumer interest in finished housing has stabilized (the number of transactions in the secondary market does not fall below 70 thousand per month),” the experts said.

Having studied the secondary housing market in large regions, Domclick analysts found that one-room apartments are sold the fastest in the Rostov region – in 28 days, two-room apartments in the Chelyabinsk region (in 42 days), and three-room apartments in the Perm Territory (56 days).

The longest terms of sale were recorded in St. Petersburg and Moscow: the sale of a “odnushka” takes on average 72 and 65 days here, respectively. For “dvushki” this parameter is 77 days in St. Petersburg and 68 days in Moscow. Apartments with three rooms are sold in 93 days in St. Petersburg and 91 days in Moscow.

According to experts, in regions with a short period of sale of apartments, as a rule, the availability of primary housing is lower: the cost per square meter in a new building significantly exceeds the price per square in finished housing.

During the study, experts analyzed the dynamics of the average period of exposure of apartments (this is the period from the moment the announcement of the sale of an object was published on the Domclick portal to the completion of a mortgage transaction in Sberbank) from January 2022 to July 2023, as well as the total time for the sale of apartments in regions where there are million-plus cities in the summer of this year. Data on apartments with four or more rooms were not taken into account, since their number does not exceed 5% of the total number of apartments purchased on the secondary market.