The weighted average price per square meter of an apartment in new buildings in New Moscow for the first half of 2023 decreased by 2.1 percent, reported “Izvestia” Bon Ton experts.

According to analysts, the average cost per square meter of “primary” in TiNAO amounted to 226.6 thousand rubles. In the Novomoskovsk administrative district, apartments are sold for an average of 10.8 million rubles, in Troitsky – for 8.2 million rubles, experts said.