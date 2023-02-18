At the same time, real estate sales in this territory have sharply decreased by more than three times. So, in 2021, more than 250 houses were sold on Rublyovka, then in 2022 only 74, said Sergey Kolosnitsyn, director of the residential real estate department at Penny Lane Realty, noting that the drop in purchasing activity is associated with economic instability.

