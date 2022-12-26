The average check for the services of Santa Claus and the Snow Maiden in 2022 amounted to 7.6 thousand rubles, according to a study of the YouDo.com marketplace. Analyst data is at the disposal of Moslenta.

Last year, the Russians were ready to spend 8.3 thousand rubles on holiday animators. At the same time, in 2022, network users became 17 percent more likely to be interested in the services of Santa Clauses. In addition, the demand for English-speaking New Year’s magicians has grown – most often they are invited to the holidays with children. The services of Santa Claus, who speaks a foreign language, cost about 10 percent more.

“Most often, family congratulations require a costume, a good mood, the ability to properly present gifts, appear suddenly and an entertainment program. For corporate orders, the performer is also required to be self-employed,” YouDo.com listed the most common requirements for animators.

Earlier it became known that the average cost of ordering Santa Claus and the Snow Maiden in the capital is 2.5 thousand rubles per hour. At the same time, in Russia, such a service will cost about 1.5 thousand rubles per hour.