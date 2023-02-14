On Valentine’s Day, Russians plan to give their soulmates flowers, limousine rides and couple photo shoots, YouDo.com analysts told Moslente. Demand for flower delivery, car rental, and photography increased by 16, 12, and 31 percent, respectively.

The average cost of photography for lovers in Moscow is 7.3 thousand rubles. Courier services for flower delivery in Moscow will cost 1.8 thousand rubles, and a romantic trip in an expensive car will cost 4.5 thousand rubles.

The approximate amount spent by Muscovites for the holiday turned out to be less than in St. Petersburg, where the delivery of a bouquet costs 2.1 thousand rubles, and the rental of a limousine – 5.4 thousand. The most expensive courier services were in Krasnodar (2.2 thousand rubles). The capital is the leader among all Russian cities only in terms of the cost of a photo session.

Earlier, Muscovites told how much they plan to spend on gifts on February 14. It turned out that men spend about 4.3 thousand rubles on a present for their spouse, while women buy gifts for their husbands for about 2.5 thousand rubles.