Four new regions of Russia in 2023 will receive 410.7 billion rubles of subsidies from the budget

In 2023, four regions included in the Russian Federation seven months ago will receive 410.7 billion rubles of subsidies from the federal budget, which will amount to 89 percent of their consolidated budget revenues. About this by reference to the data published in the “Electronic Budget” system, informs RBC.

Most of the funds will be given to the Donetsk People’s Republic – 171.1 billion rubles. According to the budget forecast, its revenues should amount to 196.4 billion rubles, that is, 87 percent will fall on subsidies.

The Luhansk People’s Republic will receive 113.3 billion rubles for a budget of 134.6 billion rubles, the Zaporozhye region – 65.2 billion rubles, with a projected income of 68.5 billion rubles. Kherson region will receive 61 billion rubles out of 61.8 billion budget revenues.

Ilya Tsypkin, an expert from the ACRA group of sovereign and regional ratings, noted that all subsidies are non-targeted, which means that the regional authorities have the right to independently decide what to spend them on. However, he is sure, most likely, the funds will be directed to social payments, salaries and support of the population.

Vladimir Klimanov, director of the Public Finance Reform Institute, noted that this is most likely not all the funds allocated to new regions. They do not include the so-called direct expenditures of the federal budget or sponsorship of other regions – neither of which is reflected in the budgets of the subjects of the federation.

Related materials:

At the same time, the above statistics also do not reflect transfers to the Social Fund of Russia for the payment of pensions in new regions, if such transfers are planned. Earlier, the Ministry of Labor estimated the total costs of the budgetary system for the payment of insurance pensions in new regions at 369 billion rubles.

As the newspaper notes, as of April 19, the new regions have already received about a third of the total planned amount, which generally coincides with the dynamics of spending funds in general. According to operational data As of April 19, budget expenditures amount to 10.2 trillion rubles, revenues – six trillion.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development estimated the total GDP of new regions in 2023 at about 2 trillion rubles. For the whole of Russia, the figure will be 159.81 trillion rubles.