Bitcoin mining tax revenue could be $100-200 million annually. Michael Dzherlis, an EMCD specialist, reports this. RIA News.

“Approximately 900 bitcoins are mined every day in the world. Russia’s share in production is about 11 percent. Thus, at the current exchange rate (36.5 thousand dollars), the annual volume of Russian production can be estimated at 1.3 billion dollars. I think the Ministry of Finance will be able to receive 100-200 million dollars in taxes annually – and this is only from production in the context of the current price correction, ”the expert assures.

According to Jerlis, with transparent and comfortable regulation, one can count on an influx of investments in this area and an increase in tax revenues.

Earlier, the Russian Central Bank prepared a report in which it advocated a complete ban on mining and transactions with cryptocurrencies in the country. The regulator insists that such assets entail significant risks for the Russian financial market. The Central Bank claims that citizens can lose investments, the cryptocurrency itself is similar to pyramids, because it depends on the information background, and exchanges “often become targets of hacker attacks.” The regulator also believes that cryptocurrencies are dangerous for the ruble.