Named the amount of prize money for Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev for his performance at the Australian Open. This is reported RIA News.

As a result of the tournament, the Russian earned more than $1.1 million. Rafael Nadal, whom Medvedev lost in the final match, received more than $2 million.

Earlier, Medvedev was fined $12,000 for a conflict with a referee during a semifinal match against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Russian was punished for unsporting behavior during the match, when he argued with the referee, as well as for an indecent gesture. His opponent was fined $13,000 for uncoordinated help from coaches.

Medvedev has been defeated in the Australian Open final for the second year in a row. In 2021, he lost to Novak Djokovic. This year, the Serbian tennis player was unable to take part in the tournament. He was deported from Australia before the start of the competition.