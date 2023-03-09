Bloomberg: The European Union froze the assets of Russians in the amount of 20.9 billion euros under sanctions

At the moment, the amount of blocked assets of Russians in Europe is 20.9 billion euros (22.1 billion dollars). About it informs Bloomberg.

Since October last year, the amount of funds frozen by the European Union (EU) has increased by 3.5 billion euros. The representative of the European Commission, Christian Wiegand, noted that since April last year, the total amount of arrested assets of Russians has more than tripled. Greece and Malta have blocked the least assets since the start of hostilities in Ukraine – 212,201 and 222,470 euros, respectively.

At the same time, the amount will only continue to grow – officials believe that Russians under sanctions have significantly more funds that may be subject to blocking. According to the statistics provided by the agency, in 2019 the volume of direct investments of Russians in the EU was estimated at 136 billion euros.

In total, the countries of the world, including the US and the EU, froze the assets of the Russians who fell under the sanctions for more than $58 billion. Such figures named American Treasury.

At the end of February, as part of the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions, the EU blocked the assets of 1,473 individuals and 205 organizations from Russia. European citizens and companies will be banned from providing funds to them.