An exception in this case is guide dogs accompanying disabled people. Otherwise, according to Golubev, the owner can pay from 500 to 1,000 rubles.

A person who sets a dog on other people or animals in Moscow faces a fine of two to five thousand rubles. If the fact is regarded as animal cruelty resulting in death or injury, the owner of the dog will be punished with a fine in the amount of up to eighty thousand rubles or in the amount of wages (or other income for a period of up to six months), or compulsory work for up to 360 hours . The highest penalty is imprisonment for up to three years.

If several animals were injured, such an act is punishable by a fine in the amount of one hundred to three hundred thousand rubles or in the amount of wages, or by corrective labor for a term of up to two years, or by forced labor for a term of up to five years, or by deprivation of liberty for a term of three to five years. years.

If, as a result of the negligence of the owner, harm was caused to the life, health or property of third parties, then the owner of the animal will be liable in accordance with civil, administrative or criminal law, depending on the circumstances and the severity of the consequences, the dog handler concluded.

