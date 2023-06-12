Corriere della Sera: the legacy of Silvio Berlusconi was estimated at four billion euros

The legacy of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died on June 12, was estimated at four billion euros. This amount is called the publication Corriere della Sera.

It is specified that Berlusconi owned 61 percent of the shares of Fininvest media group, the rest of which belonged to his five children. The daughter of the former prime minister, Marina, is the president of Fininvest.

In addition, Berlusconi owns more than ten villas in Italy, apartments in Rome and Milan, as well as other real estate. He also owned the Monza football club.

Silvio Berlusconi died at the age of 87 at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan on June 12. In the spring, the politician was diagnosed with leukemia.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed condolences on the death of the former prime minister, noting that Berlusconi will be remembered in Russia as a politician who has always advocated friendly relations between Moscow and Rome and made a personal contribution to the development of Russian-Italian ties.