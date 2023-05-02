RIA Novosti: fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev is planned to be buried at the Zdekhovsky cemetery

Named the alleged place of farewell to fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev. This is reported RIA News.

According to the agency, the designer is planned to be buried at the Zdekhovsky cemetery in the Moscow region.

Vyacheslav Zaitsev died at the age of 86 in a hospital in Moscow on Sunday, April 30. It was reported that the designer was taken to the hospital with bleeding in his stomach. Despite the efforts of doctors, the fashion designer, suffering from Parkinson’s disease, died.

Slava (Vyacheslav Mikhailovich) Zaitsev is a Russian fashion designer, a native of the city of Ivanovo, a graduate of the Moscow Textile Institute. Sketches of the first collection, created by him for the experimental and technical clothing factory of the Mosoblsovnarkhoz, were published in the Paris Match magazine, and Zaitsev was recognized abroad. He worked at the House of Fashion Models on Kuznetsky Most, led the indoshiva factory No. 19.