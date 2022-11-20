The age of the greatest vulnerability of children to diseases was named “Moslente” by the chief freelance specialist pediatrician of the Moscow Health Department, chief physician of the Children’s City Clinical Hospital named after Z.A. Bashlyaeva of the capital Depzdrav, Ismail Osmanov.

“The child’s body has a number of features that predispose to a high risk of developing diseases. These are the so-called critical periods of development, when the increasing level of metabolism, aimed at ensuring intensive growth, leads to a decrease in the protection reserves that work to save the child’s body from the moment of its birth. The periods of intensive growth of the child occur at the age of the first year, 4-6, 11-12 and 16-17 years. During these intervals, children are likely to get sick more often, ”the doctor said.

According to the doctor, it is especially important to prepare the child for these periods and strengthen his immunity. Then there is a chance to resist various viruses and bacteria. First of all, children need to eat a full and balanced diet. In infancy, breastfeeding and a variety of complementary foods are beneficial, according to age and doctor’s recommendations.

“For older children, these are fermented milk products rich in protein and probiotics: meat, fish, eggs, vegetables, fruits and cereals. At the same time, it is important to limit excessive consumption of sugar and salt,” Osmanov said.

He also recommended that parents monitor the daily routine of the child, providing him with a full and healthy sleep. This will increase the body’s resistance to diseases, including by reducing stress levels.

It is important to strengthen the immune system an active lifestyle and walks in the fresh air. According to the specialist, babies benefit from a daytime sleep in a stroller for a walk, and for older children, a two-hour stay outside in any weather.

The doctor reminded about the need to harden the child. He advises to let him be without clothes when changing the diaper for a while, but on condition that the room where the baby is located is warm enough, to feed the baby with cool foods for a year, and when he grows up, start a contrast shower, starting from the feet.

Earlier, Myasnikov called the annual “norm” of cases of acute respiratory viral infections in children. According to him, a child can get sick 8-10 times a year.