The latest airspace control system (SKVP) can act as an element of the control system for unmanned aerial vehicles in emergency situations. This was announced on June 24 in the holding “High-precision complexes” of the state corporation “Rostec” at the International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2023).

“SKVP can also be used as an element of the control system for unmanned vehicles to solve problems related to transport and logistics activities in emergency situations, the integration of unmanned aerial vehicles into the unified airspace of the Russian Federation, etc.” – quotes the statement of the representatives of the holding TASS.

It is noted that the SKVP was developed by the Central Design Bureau of Apparatus. It was first presented at the Army-2022 forum.

The system can combine up to 24 radar stations (RLS) with a fixed phased antenna array, which are installed both on tripods and mobile vehicles, and on the roofs of high-rise buildings. This SKVP allows you to simultaneously track up to 20 aircraft, including small-sized drones, determining their type, flight altitude and distance.

The system is capable of detecting small aircraft at least 30 km away, medium-sized drones at 18 km, and small drones at 7 km. SKVP collects information about targets moving at a radial speed of up to 270 m/s.

The mass of one product is 100 kg. One radar has a range of 400 m to 80 km. Information about aircraft is displayed on a special monitor of the system operator, and types of objects are marked with special icons.

Earlier, on June 22, after a series of successful tests in Russia, the pilot operation of the latest airspace control system (SKVP) started. The system is tested with the participation of interested organizations and departments. In addition, measures are being taken to organize the serial production of SKVP.