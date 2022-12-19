The advantage of extending preferential mortgages was the preservation of plans to buy a home

The extension of preferential mortgages at eight percent per annum will help people not to abandon their plans to improve their living conditions. The advantages of maintaining the program were named by the sales director of the Granel Group of Companies Sergey Nyukhalov. “News”.

According to the expert, if the program is canceled, the demand for housing could decrease by 10 percent, since not all Russians would be able to get a loan at an increased rate. “Now people will be able to improve their living conditions, as planned, and developers will be able to maintain the pace of sales,” Nyukhalov said.

Related materials:

The specialist also emphasized that the increase in the rate from seven percent will not be significant, as mortgage conditions will continue to be comfortable for buyers.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was decided to extend the preferential mortgage program until July 1, 2024. In this case, the rate will be increased to eight percent per annum. Prior to that, it was at the level of seven percent. Soon, the general director of the Dom.RF Development Institute, Vitaly Mutko, noted that the measure could have a demographic effect.