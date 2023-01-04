NYT: Russia’s use of drones is seven times cheaper than their destruction by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian military has an advantage over the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) because the former use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which cost much less than the Ukrainian air defense (AD) systems that have to shoot down these drones. In the long run, this can play into the hands of Moscow, says in a New York Times article.

“There is a growing imbalance: many of Ukraine’s defensive weapons, such as surface-to-air missiles, are much more expensive than drones,” the newspaper writes, emphasizing that if the military conflict drags on, Kyiv will be at a disadvantage.

The newspaper notes that in this case, the party whose costs for military operations will be less can emerge victorious. For comparison, launching a drone costs about seven times less than using air defense systems to destroy it, the NYT specifies.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a list of destroyed equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special military operation (SVO). According to the defense ministry, since the beginning of the JMD, 355 Ukrainian aircraft, 99 helicopters, 2,794 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 399 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 7,366 tanks and other armored combat vehicles have been destroyed.