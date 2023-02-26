Address of the capital’s “house with an ear” called in the Telegram channel “About Moscow with Love”. We are talking about the building in which the Central Economics and Mathematics Institute is located.

“It was created in the late 1970s at 47 Nakhimovsky Prospekt. And the poet Andrey Voznesensky gave it the nickname “house with an ear”. With his light hand, it went to the people, ”the message says.

As the channel’s administrators noted, the architect Leonid Pavlov depicted a Moebius strip on the facade of the building in the form of a mosaic composition. Voznesensky in his essay “O” wrote: “But no one believes him, everyone knows that this is a monument to Wuhu. And, seeing him, the ears of the townspeople move in greeting.

