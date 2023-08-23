WSJ: Western equipment in Ukraine turned out to be an easy target for Russian forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are not helped by Western weapons, as Russian troops are destroying them. Writes about it RIA News with reference to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“Troops are abandoning American equipment, as it turned out to be an easy target for Russian artillery,” the material says.

It is noted that Western tanks and equipment transferred to Kyiv were unable to move under constant fire from Russian helicopters, anti-tank missiles and artillery when the Ukrainian army launched a counteroffensive in June. According to journalists, Russian troops will not retreat.

Earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is very difficult. The head of state also mentioned the thousands of mines laid on the front lines. According to Zelensky, he receives daily reports on the trend, according to which the Armed Forces of Ukraine “are moving forward a little.”