The station of the Big Circle Metro Line (BKL) with the “starry sky” named Andrey Bochkarev, Deputy Mayor for Urban Policy and Construction, on the official website of the Mayor of Moscow. We are talking about the Klenovy Boulevard station, which is located on the street of the same name near the entrance to the Kolomenskoye Museum-Reserve.

“The station has installed ceiling panels with integrated spotlights that imitate the starry sky. 1,500 light bulbs have been installed in the ticket office, and 2,800 more in the pedestrian crossing,” the deputy mayor said.

Ground pavilions were built in the style of the palace of Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich, located nearby in the museum-reserve. According to Bochkarev, their artistic appearance is determined by the smooth transition of the walls and ceiling of the entrances to the pavilions.

Earlier, Sobyanin announced the complete completion of the construction of the BCL. He said that the new metro line has become the largest in the world.