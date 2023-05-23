Life.ru called the wrong exercise technique the mistake of beginners in sports

Life.ru journalists called the mistakes of beginners involved in sports that spoil their health. The material is available at site editions.

According to the source, first of all, beginners are hindered by the wrong technique for performing exercises. This can lead to injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system. The next mistake was an insufficient amount of rest, in which the body does not have time to recover.

Next on the list is excessive physical activity, which can lead to injury and overwork. You can correct this mistake by developing a training program and increasing the load gradually. The last mistake is an unbalanced diet.

In March, fitness trainer Mikhail Prygunov revealed mistakes in doing abdominal exercises. The expert said that the most common mistake is arching the lower back forward.