Scientists from the University of Liverpool have identified a factor that six times increases the risk of death from coronavirus. It is about the sequential illness of influenza and COVID-19, reported in the study of specialists.

Scientists conducted an experiment on mice. Some of them were infected with the coronavirus, others were sequentially infected with the flu and the coronavirus. According to the results of the herd study, it is known that the disease in rodents from the second group was more severe. “This is the main cause of severe COVID-19 in humans,” said one of the scientists, James Stewart.

As noted by experts, the simultaneous circulation of several pathogens in the body leads to their competition, which, in turn, enhances the negative effect on the body.

Earlier it was reported that in the worst-case scenario for the spread of coronavirus in Russia, the number of infections will grow to hundreds of thousands per day. This prediction was made using a mathematical model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington in Seattle. The most negative prognosis is possible if all citizens give up masks and social distance. Under the best scenario and compliance with all instructions, by the beginning of next year the number of new infections per day will not exceed four thousand.