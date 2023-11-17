Switching off the lights completely will allow you to save on maintaining your country house in winter

In order to save on maintaining a country house in winter, you will need to completely turn off the lights and heating in it. Galina Sushchek, an expert at the online hypermarket VseInstrumenty.ru, named simple ways to reduce utility costs to Lente.ru.

The specialist noted that careful preparation for the winter season will extend the life of the heating system, plumbing, furniture and the house itself. In order for the house to survive the winter without having to pay more for housing and communal services than expected, she recommended that Russians drain the water from the heating system and turn it off so that the pipes and radiators do not freeze, as well as open the valves on the radiators and other points in the system, to avoid the formation of air pockets. To further protect the pipes, Suschek recommended wrapping them with insulation.

“If you would like to come to your country house in winter, then the heating system can be switched to the mode of maintaining a minimum temperature – antifreeze. In this case, you can install video surveillance or connect a “smart home” to remotely monitor the condition of the house. This solution provides maximum peace of mind with minimum costs,” the expert shared information.

As for the power supply, before turning it off in the house, Suschek advised making sure that there are no devices in the house that require constant power, such as a security system. She also explained that completely turning off the lights will not only save money, but also prevent a short circuit or fire.

