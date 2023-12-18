One of the main conditions for sexual satisfaction is a feeling of one’s own sexuality and attractiveness, assured academic psychologist Irina Molvinskaya. The specialist named simple ways to become more satisfied with your sex life in a commentary for Lenta.ru.

For those who want to learn to enjoy intimacy, Molvinskaya advised them to honestly answer several questions. “Would you like to have sex with yourself? Would you like it? What would you like to change about yourself as an object of sexual desire? If the answers are negative, there is something to work on,” the psychologist noted.

First of all, she urged people to stop thinking that complete relaxation is a prerequisite for satisfaction. According to the specialist, this false belief blocks the path to sensual sex.

We get real pleasure when we really want to give it to ourselves. In order to relax and get an orgasm, you need to love yourself like no one else and enjoy yourself in bed See also "Either you learn or others are going to do it and they will separate you." Music watches with concern the disruption of AI in the rest of the arts Irina Molvinskayapsychologist

Also, many deprive themselves of pleasure because they think that it depends solely on their partner. A partner is important, Molvinskaya added, but confidence in one’s sexuality plays an even bigger role.

“Finally, change your attitude towards intimate life in general. Many people live with the conviction that sex is a marital duty, a woman’s responsibility, and without a bed, the husband will immediately begin to cheat. Such thoughts create complexes that prevent you from relaxing,” the psychologist finally advised.

