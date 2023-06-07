“MK”: Nagiyev and Ivleeva are named stars with the largest advertising fees

Actor and showman Dmitry Nagiev and TV presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva are celebrities with the largest advertising fees. The list of the most popular Russian stars in advertising was compiled by the publication “Moscow’s comsomolets”.

The leading positions are also occupied by the People’s Artist of Russia Sergey Garmash and the singer Klava Koka. It is noted that on average they receive from seven to 15 million rubles per contract.

Actor Sergey Makovetsky, TV presenter Ksenia Borodina, actor Mikhail Porechenkov, humorist Azamat Musagaliev, actress Marina Aleksandrova and actor Sergey Burunov are in second place on the list. According to the publication, they earn from five to seven million rubles for an advertising contract.

On the third – chef and TV presenter Konstantin Ivlev, singer Lolita, TV presenter and Doctor of Biology Nikolai Drozdov and doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov. The cost of the contract is from one to three million rubles.

Shooting in advertising for little-known actors will cost from 100 to 200 thousand rubles.

Earlier, Russian pop singer Yulia Savicheva said that she received her first fee for her role in the New Year’s performance.