“Avito Real Estate”: in 5 out of 15 megacities of Russia, secondary housing has fallen in price

In October 2022, housing on the secondary market fell in price in 5 out of 15 Russian cities with a million inhabitants. Megacities with fallen real estate prices were named by Avito Real Estate analysts in their study, writes RBC.

St. Petersburg became the leader in reducing the average cost of one square meter of finished housing – there, over the month, the figure decreased by 2.7 percent, to 176.6 thousand rubles. The second place was taken by Ufa – there “square” fell in price by 2.2 percent, to 93.5 thousand rubles. On the third line was Moscow with a decrease in cost by 1 percent, to 250 thousand rubles per “square”.

Specialists also noted a decrease in prices for “secondary properties” in Volgograd (minus 1.4 percent, to 67.3 thousand rubles per “square”) and Samara (minus 0.9 percent, to 89.6 thousand rubles per “square”). Zero dynamics for the month was recorded in Voronezh – there a “square” of secondary apartments costs 80.6 thousand rubles. In other million-plus cities, prices increased from plus 0.4 percent (Novosibirsk) to plus 3.6 percent (Chelyabinsk).

At the same time, compared to October 2021, housing has risen in price in all Russian megacities – prices have risen in the range from plus 8.6 percent (Moscow) to plus 33.1 percent (Chelyabinsk). According to experts, the demand for secondary housing in metropolitan areas over the same period decreased by an average of 18.9 percent. The exceptions were Novosibirsk (plus 6.2 percent) and Yekaterinburg (plus 22.5 percent).

“In other cities, the activity of buyers has weakened in annual terms. In such a situation, owners of secondary housing may more often agree to bargaining and providing a discount than in conditions of high demand, ”explained Sergey Khakhulin, head of secondary and suburban real estate at Avito Nedvizhimost.

Earlier, analysts of the World of Apartments portal named Russian cities with cheaper rental housing. Sochi became the leader of the rating — there, in October 2022, the monthly payment for a one-room apartment decreased by an average of 11.6 percent.