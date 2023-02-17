Domklik: new buildings have risen in price most of all in Krasnodar, and “secondary” – in Ufa

From January 2022 to January 2023, apartments under construction went up the most in Krasnodar, and finished apartments in Ufa. The cities of Russia with the largest price increase in the primary and secondary housing markets were named by analysts of the Sberbank Domclick service in their study, writes RIA News.

New buildings in Krasnodar increased in price by 21 percent over the year, the average cost of one square meter reached 142,000 rubles. Specialists also recorded positive dynamics in the primary market in St. Petersburg (plus 2 percent), the Moscow Region (plus 9 percent), Sochi (plus 6 percent), the Leningrad Region (plus 11 percent), 5 percent), Rostov-on-Don (plus 12 percent), Yekaterinburg (plus 1 percent), Krasnoyarsk (plus 6 percent), Perm (plus 12 percent) and Voronezh (plus 11 percent).

In Moscow, the “primary” fell in price by 2 percent, but remained the most expensive in the country – the median cost of “square” in the capital’s new buildings reaches 269.1 thousand rubles. Negative dynamics was also noted in Ufa (minus 8 percent), Novosibirsk (minus 11 percent), Volgograd (minus 2 percent), Samara (minus 4 percent) and Chelyabinsk (minus 11 percent). Most strongly, according to Domklik, prices fell in Omsk – by 21 percent, to 104.8 thousand rubles.

Ufa became the leader in the growth of prices for secondary housing – the average price of a “square” increased by 22 percent over the year, to 71.3 thousand rubles. Finished apartments also went up in price in St. Petersburg (plus 1 percent), Novosibirsk (plus 8 percent), Kazan (plus 15 percent), Krasnoyarsk (plus 16 percent), Voronezh (plus 17 percent), Rostov-on-Don (plus 15 percent). percent), Samara (plus 16 percent), Omsk (plus 8 percent), Yekaterinburg (plus 11 percent), Perm (plus 13 percent), Volgograd (plus 16 percent) and Chelyabinsk (plus 17 percent).

According to analysts, the most depreciated “secondary” in the Leningrad region – by 7 percent, to 111.3 thousand rubles per “square”. Prices for this type of housing also fell in Moscow (minus 5 percent), Moscow region (minus 1 percent) and Krasnodar (minus 1 percent). At the same time, in Sochi and Nizhny Novgorod, the cost of finished apartments has practically not changed over the year.

Earlier it became known that second homes fell in price in seven of the 50 major cities in Russia. According to the consulting company SRG, the most significant price correction was in Kursk – minus 1.14 percent per month, to 75.6 thousand rubles per square meter. The second place is occupied by Astrakhan – there secondary housing has fallen in price by an average of 0.7 percent, to 68.3 thousand rubles per “square”. Kaliningrad occupied the third line with a decrease of 0.59 percent, to 109.2 thousand rubles per square meter.