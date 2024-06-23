16 travel companies will lose their licenses due to heat victims during the Hajj to Mecca

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has ordered the licenses of 16 tourism companies to be revoked after it emerged that more than 1,000 people had died in the heat during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia. About it reports Cabinet of Ministers of Egypt.

The prime minister also notified the prosecutor’s office to investigate the activities of travel companies for illegally facilitating pilgrims’ trips to Mecca.

The document clarifies that the increase in victims of unregistered pilgrims from Egypt occurred because travel companies organized pilgrimage programs using personal visit visas, which do not allow holders to enter Mecca.

Earlier, the French agency AFP reported that more than thousands of people became victims of the heat and crush. The material notes that more than half of this number are unregistered pilgrims.