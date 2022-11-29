Analysts of the Yandex Travel service found out which popular tourist destinations still have profitable tickets for the New Year. To do this, they compared the average cost of round-trip flights for the New Year holidays last year and current prices. The results of the study were received by the editors of Izvestia on November 29.

After analyzing the 25 most popular destinations for travel from Moscow during the winter holidays, the experts came to the conclusion that currently profitable tickets can be found on December 24-25 and January 2-4. Tickets are still available at an average of 14.5% cheaper than in the same period last year.

If we talk about flights from Moscow to Russia, tickets for the New Year are still available much cheaper than last year. For example, flights to Kazan and back are 46% cheaper than the average for the New Year holidays in 2021–2022. And you can go to St. Petersburg and back for 40% cheaper. The cheapest tickets from Moscow to these destinations cost 5.1 thousand rubles and 4 thousand rubles, respectively.

Tickets to Makhachkala (10.09 thousand rubles) and Krasnoyarsk (15.8 thousand rubles) remained approximately at the level of last year. Air tickets to Nalchik (by 38%), Omsk (by 13%) and Magnitogorsk (by 13%) increased most noticeably in price, the prices amounted to 19.6 thousand rubles, 15.7 thousand rubles and 17.4 thousand rubles respectively.

Thus, Kazan, St. Petersburg, Samara, Chelyabinsk, Irkutsk, Kaliningrad, Murmansk, Ufa, Barnaul, Novosibirsk are among the top profitable destinations in Russia for trips on New Year’s holidays.

Profitable offers were also found in the direction of the near abroad. Tickets from Moscow to Tajikistan (23% cheaper), Kyrgyzstan (23% cheaper) and Uzbekistan (18% cheaper), the most budget tickets can be bought for 33.6 thousand rubles, 20.1 thousand rubles and 22.6 thousand rubles, respectively.

Among non-CIS destinations, tickets to Egypt (by 40%) and Thailand (by 27%) fell the most, you can still buy tickets for the New Year for 30.6 thousand rubles and 102 thousand rubles. At the price level of last year, tickets to Dubai are available, 49.8 thousand rubles. The prices for air tickets from Moscow to Cuba (by 279%) and Israel (by 138%) rose the most, now the minimum price for the New Year holidays is 327.8 thousand rubles and 56.2 thousand rubles.

Cairo (Egypt), Phuket (Thailand) and Dalaman (Turkey) were among the most profitable profitable destinations from far-abroad countries.

According to analysts, on average, trips to Russia for the New Year will last about 7 days, to foreign destinations – about 9.

On November 22, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported that the demand for trips to Europe from the Russian Federation during the New Year holidays decreased two to three times as of November compared to the same period last year. According to tour operators, now the share of Europe in total sales for the New Year does not exceed 10%, even for companies that previously specialized in this particular tourist destination.