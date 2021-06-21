Weight loss specialist Pavel Isanbaev called products unsuitable for use with cottage cheese. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, those who have problems with high sugar levels should not combine cottage cheese with simple carbohydrates such as jam, honey, overripe bananas.

Isanbayev stressed that it is better to add greens, bell peppers to the product or choose cottage cheese with a higher fat content – at least five percent. Another healthy option is to eat a portion of vegetables in front of the curd – in the form of cabbage or greens. The specialist explained that fiber will reduce the insulin response.

Earlier Isanbayev spoke about the harmful combination of coffee with sweets. According to him, coffee temporarily raises blood glucose levels, and while drinking this drink with dessert, glucose rises excessively and then drops sharply, which can lead to hypoglycemia. Its main symptoms are weakness, dizziness, cold clammy sweat, and drowsiness. In addition, Isanbayev warned, coffee contains antinutrients – substances that interfere with the absorption of trace elements and vitamins from food.