Products that cause rapid premature aging of the skin and negatively affect the general condition of the body were named in an interview with Moslenta by a general practitioner, anti-age therapist, dermatologist, cosmetologist, preventive and restorative medicine doctor, geranthologist, chief physician of the PREVENTAmed clinic Elena Kudashkina. According to her, these are fast carbohydrates.

“Most often, we forget what we need food for and replace the pleasure of life with the pleasure of eating. As a result, weakened immunity, frequent inflammation, premature aging of the skin and the whole body, ”said the specialist.

According to Kudashkina, first of all, it is necessary to abandon fast carbohydrates and minimize the amount of sugar, switch from trans fats to healthy oils: MCT (an oily liquid made from coconut that can be added to salads, coffee, pastries _approx. “Moslenty”), olive , natural animal fats.

In addition, it is recommended to switch from fried foods to stews, to exclude any processed “meat” – sausages, sausages, ham, as well as chips, french fries and sweet sparkling water, the doctor continued.

