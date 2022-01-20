Nutritionists reveal which habits can support joint health writes Eat This, Not That!

According to doctors, arthritis can be extremely painful, uncomfortable, and frustrating. The two most common types of this disease are rheumatoid arthritis, in which the immune system is affected, and osteoarthritis, in which cartilage is destroyed.

Scientists have named foods that cause inflammation. Refined carbohydrates, sugar, gluten and preservatives are harmful. “They cause severe inflammation and can exacerbate arthritis or aggravate pain,” the experts explained.

To prevent arthritis, they advised eating more fish. “Regular consumption of fish rich in omega-3s has been associated with reduced joint swelling in people with arthritis,” said nutritionist Paula Dobrikh. It is necessary to include seeds and assorted nuts in the diet. They are a good source of selenium and vitamin E, which act as antioxidants.

Doctors recommend using olive oil instead of vegetable and butter. “Olive oil is a great source of healthy monounsaturated fats, antioxidants known to have anti-inflammatory effects,” Dobrich added.

It was previously reported that the consumption of carbonated drinks is the cause of the worsening of the symptoms of the disease.