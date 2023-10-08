Military expert Klintsevich: Kyiv could have transferred grenade launchers and Stinger air defense systems to Hamas

Kyiv could transfer foreign weapons to the Hamas movement, for example, Stinger or Strela anti-aircraft systems (SAM), as well as grenade launchers of various modifications, small arms and ammunition. He named the probable types of weapons transferred in a conversation with News.ru military expert Andrei Klintsevich, based on the fact that such weapons can be sold for a lot of money.

“Most likely, we are talking about compact weapons that are easy to hide and easy to smuggle,” Klintsevich added. He added that Ukraine could sell both Western and Soviet weapons.

According to a military expert, the tactics of the Palestinian Islamist movement in terms of the use of drones may indicate that military groups took part in military operations in Ukraine as part of international brigades.

Earlier, the US Congress allowed the supply of American weapons to Hamas from Ukraine. She called on the United States and Israel to jointly track the serial numbers of all American weapons used by the movement.

On the morning of October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched a military operation in Gaza.