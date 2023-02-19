Prices for hotels in Kaluga, a Russian city popular with Muscovites, were named by Kaluga resident Svetlana Makiyevskaya in an interview with Moslenta. She noted that she herself is a “budget” tourist and recommends staying in a hostel, for example, in Like.

“It’s inexpensive, the embankment is nearby, all the sights are within walking distance, plus there are excellent reviews on Yandex. It’s also a good opportunity to meet new people,” she shared.

Renting an apartment in the city, according to her, will cost an average of two thousand rubles a day. A room in the Stargorod Hotel with a swimming pool and other amenities – from 2.5 thousand rubles per day.

For people who have a slightly larger housing budget, Makiyevskaya recommends staying at the Kaluga Hotel (from six thousand rubles a day) or the Four Points by Sheraton hotel (from eight thousand rubles).

Previously, the most popular for booking accommodation in the city of Russia in his study named the travel and travel service Tutu.ru. It is noted that of all possible accommodation facilities, independent travelers most often chose hotels.