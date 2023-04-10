Reserve Colonel Nasonov: Armed Forces of Ukraine are postponing counteroffensives due to a shortage of Western equipment

Head of the holding of security structures “Rus”, expert on integrated security, reserve colonel Roman Nasonov in an interview with Ura.ru named factors that delay the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to him, to date, Kiev is postponing the previously announced counteroffensive due to a shortage of military equipment supplied by Western states, as well as a shortage of APU personnel who were trained to manage weapons transferred to Ukraine.

“The lack of well-coordinated combat units, formations and a shortage of ammunition. The latter can be singled out as a separate one in this direction,” the expert said.

Earlier, two American officials, whose names were not disclosed, admitted that materials published on social networks about the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the plans of the United States and NATO to strengthen them could be fake.