Fungal diseases, enteroviruses, hepatitis A and other infections can appear after visiting public pools and water parks. Anna Safonova, director of product policy at the LabQuest medical laboratory, told Izvestia about what measures must be taken to avoid infection.

According to the expert, if the water, the bottom and the territory of the pool and the water park are cleaned regularly and comply with all sanitary standards, and visitors are examined by a medical worker, then the risk of infections is minimal. However, sanitary standards are not observed everywhere, in water parks and open city and hotel pools, as a rule, no one requires certificates. At the same time, even one person, for example, with a fungal disease, can become a danger to all other visitors.

“In addition to fungal diseases, there is a risk of contracting enteroviruses, salmonellosis, conjunctivitis, dysentery, hepatitis A, Pseudomonas aeruginosa or mixed infection, as well as helminths, legionella and protozoa. Moreover, not only a sick person can become a source of infection, but also all the objects that he touched: sun loungers, handrails, tiles, floor coverings, towels, shoes, rubber mattresses and circles, shoes, ”Safonova emphasized.

Therefore, everything you use must be strictly individual: it is better to bring your own towels, slippers, swimming shoes and a rubber cap. The sun lounger must be covered with your own towel.

When bathing, you should not swallow water, and if this happens, you should rinse your mouth with clean drinking water and take activated charcoal or another adsorbent to reduce the likelihood of infection. It is not necessary to wash the stomach.

Chemically treated pool water can also cause an allergic reaction, such as conjunctivitis. The cornea of ​​the eye, immersed in water, loses its protective mucous film – the eyes become vulnerable to bacteria.

Before bathing and after it, you should definitely take a shower – with a washcloth and antibacterial gel. Especially carefully after bathing, it is necessary to wash the interdigital spaces, and after a shower, treat them and the feet with an antifungal agent.

“The risk of infection when swimming in pools and water parks is too great when you have wounds or abrasions on your body. Some types of microbes that are highly resistant to antibiotics can enter the body through damaged areas of the skin, nails and mucous membranes. For example, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause otitis externa, affect the respiratory and nervous systems, soft tissues, and the gastrointestinal tract,” Safonova added.

It is worth refusing to visit swimming pools and water parks immediately after suffering ARVI, since the immune system is still weakened. And also during menstruation, especially in the first two or three days, since at this time the risk of infection is much higher.

“If after swimming in a public place you experience itching, rashes on the skin and mucous membranes, discharge from the genitals, a fever and dyspeptic disorders begin, consult a doctor immediately,” the specialist emphasized.

Earlier, on July 8, Andrey Pozdnyakov, head physician of the clinical diagnostic laboratory of Invitro-Sibir LLC, told Izvestia about contraindications for swimming in reservoirs in the summer. According to him, bathing is contraindicated for people with acute or severe chronic pathology, in which any cooling factors can cause a problem. Swimming is also dangerous after drinking alcohol, regardless of the degree of intoxication, the specialist noted.