The American billionaire, co-owner of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk knows how to “hype”, most likely, he will be able to “refresh” the Twitter social network by adding new functionality there. Vladimir Zykov, Director of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers, expressed this opinion on October 28 in an interview with Izvestia.

Earlier in the day it became known that the entrepreneur headed Twitter.

“Musk can freshen up Twitter. Add new functionality there. For example, give the opportunity to buy a premium and get new features, such as an increased number of characters that can fit into a post, ”Zykov suggested.

According to him, Twitter has not had revolutionary services for a long time. The last time they made Periscope, however, they were unable to develop it into a popular service for a long period, the specialist pointed out.

“Musk knows how to hype. He is an active Twitter user himself and most likely knows what users of the platform need. He knows how to feel the audience and its needs. And so he wants to make decisions himself, and for this he wants to take the post of general director, ”summed up Zykov.

The fact that Elon Musk officially became the owner of the social network Twitter and headed the company became known on October 28. The company’s CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Sehgal have been fired and have already left the San Francisco headquarters.

Explaining the Twitter purchase, the entrepreneur said that the future of civilization requires the creation of a common digital platform “where a wide range of opinions can be discussed in a healthy manner, without recourse to cruelty.”

On October 26, Musk visited Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. He posted a video showing him walking into the office with the kitchen sink. In addition, the businessman changed the description of his profile on Twitter, now he is “chief on tweets.”