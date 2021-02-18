Residents of Russia bought by February 23 both stereotypical gifts – socks, panties and shaving foam, and unusual – chocolates in the form of a roach and wrenches, as well as electronics. This was announced on Thursday, February 18, by the largest Russian online retailer Wildberries.

“From February 1 to 15, 2021, sales of goods for men increased by 55% in units compared to January 1 to 15, 2021 <...> shaving foam – there were most of them in the pieces of goods sold, “RIA News“.

From Wildberries’ data, it follows that sales of men’s socks increased 2.12 times in units by the beginning of the year, panties – 1.55 times, shaving foam – 3.26 times. Since February, sales of various men’s accessories have increased: wallets – 2.38 times, ties – 2.32 times, belts – 2.1 times. Sales of shirts also increased (1.55 times).

In addition, the demand for unusual gifts has increased. Sales of themed gift sweets increased 2.88 times. The most popular were chocolate in the form of a roach and a set in the form of wrenches.

The retailer noted an increase in demand for electronics. The demand for game consoles increased 3.25 times, game consoles – 1.74 times, tablets – 1.42 times, smartphones – 1.18 times.

“Multitools – multifunctional hand tools – for which the demand soared by 197%, also became an inexpensive and in-demand gift. Sales of tool kits increased by 94%, screwdrivers by 77%, and drills by 55%, ”the company said.

Last year, the most popular gifts for February 23rd were shirts, ties, underpants and socks. In second place were pre- and post-shave products, as well as men’s perfumes, in third place – alcohol. In addition, the Russians gave away electronics, accessories and hobby-related goods.