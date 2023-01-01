OneTwoTrip named Moscow, Sochi and Turkey as popular destinations for Russians in January

Moscow, Sochi and Turkey became the most popular destinations for Russians in January. This is stated in the study of travel planning service OneTwoTrip. RIA News.

In January, Russians also choose St. Petersburg. The average cost of a ticket to these cities is 7.4 thousand, seven thousand and 7.5 thousand rubles, respectively.

Popular overseas destinations include Yerevan and Phuket.

Earlier it was reported that, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), the Moscow Region was named the most popular tourist destination in the country in 2022. According to the data, the tourist flow to the region this year increased by 57 percent, amounting to 22 million people. The second line of the rating was occupied by Moscow.