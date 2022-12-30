Expert Naftulin called turning off disturbing thoughts one of the conditions for getting an orgasm

Turning off disturbing thoughts during sex is one of the key conditions for getting an orgasm, said relationship expert Yulia Naftulin. In her 2022 summary column for Insider, she named and other ways to achieve pleasure in bed.

Naftulin said that once a client turned to her for advice, who did not receive regular orgasms during intimacy with a man. At the same time, during masturbation with sex toys, she reached the peak of pleasure every time. The woman admitted that she loves the chosen one, considers him temperamental, and in bed he does everything right. But during sex, she is overcome by disturbing thoughts that she is not attractive enough in the eyes of her lover.

Relationship expert noted, citing sex therapist Rachel Wright, that it is precisely anxious thoughts and misperceptions of one’s body that can so disturb the brain that it will be impossible to achieve orgasm.

Anxiety, body image issues, and low self-esteem can make orgasm difficult to achieve.

The relationship expert added that experimenting with sex toys is useful and even important, because it helps to understand what a person needs to achieve pleasure.

Naftulin advised the girl not to even think about orgasm when she was once again in bed with her beloved. It’s better to focus on the foreplay, like kissing. You should also regularly engage in sexual games, but without bringing to a climax. Such tactics will help to explore sexual needs more, she concluded.

