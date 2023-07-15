The main causative agents of a prolonged cough in an interview with Moslenta were named by the head of the medical department of the federal network of medical laboratories KDL Olga Malinovskaya.

“Among the less obvious causative agents of a prolonged cough are mycoplasmas and chlamydia (chlamydophiles), microorganisms that penetrate the respiratory tract and begin to actively multiply in the cells of the mucous membranes of the trachea and bronchi. You can detect them with the help of laboratory tests, and the reason for checking is just a protracted cough syndrome, ”explained the specialist.

The specialist recommended not to ignore a prolonged cough that is not amenable to standard methods of therapy, but to contact a therapist as soon as possible to determine the cause of the disease. The doctor may prescribe a DNA test for chlamydophila and mycoplasmas (Chlamydophila pneumoniae, Mycoplasma pneumoniae), as well as a number of other examinations.

Previously, Dr. Myasnikov named a way to recognize lung cancer by coughing.