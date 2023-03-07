MTS Travel: For the first time in three years, Russians have chosen Indonesia and India for winter holidays

For the first time in three years, Russian tourists have become interested in trips to Indonesia and India, and Thailand has become the absolute leader in the number of long trips in the winter. This became known from a new study by MTS Travel, which was received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

Analysts have found that the number of Russians who went to spend the winter abroad has grown across the board by an average of 12 percent. Most often, travelers chose southern and southeast Asian destinations for a long vacation: six times more tourists visited Vietnam, five times more tourists to Indonesia, and twice as many tourists to India. The last two countries made it into the top 5 for the first time in popularity, displacing Spain and Germany.

The top three were Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. It was noted that twice as many Russians managed to visit the Asian country during the season than in 2022. The share of the kingdom from all countries where compatriots wintered in 2023 was 24 percent.

Experts analyzed trips lasting more than three weeks with the obligatory condition of returning to Russia before the end of winter. On average, 10 percent of Russians choose such a long trip, most tourists (45 percent) spend up to one week on vacation in winter.

Earlier in March, the Malaysian authorities wanted to increase the visa-free stay of Russian tourists in the country to 90 days. In addition, Russia has begun to work on visa facilitation agreements on a reciprocal basis with six countries: India, Angola, Vietnam, Indonesia, Syria and the Philippines.