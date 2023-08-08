The long-term metro station was named in Telegram-channel “History of Moscow”. According to the author of the post, Dostoevskaya opened almost 20 years after the start of construction.

It is known that the construction of the Dostoevskaya station of the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya line began in the early 1990s, but due to a lack of funds, the construction was frozen. Work resumed only in 2007, and the station opened for passengers in 2010.

According to the author, the station was named “Dostoevskaya” in honor of the street of the same name located near the metro station. In addition, nearby is the house where the writer Fyodor Dostoevsky lived, and now a museum has been organized.

